Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 555,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,853 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 783.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 951.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819,836 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.60 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

