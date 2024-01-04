Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in International Seaways by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in International Seaways by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in International Seaways by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,468. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $254,155 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

International Seaways Stock Up 3.5 %

International Seaways stock opened at $48.21 on Thursday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.03 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 39.60%. On average, analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.70%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

