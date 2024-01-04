Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $121.50 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.77.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

