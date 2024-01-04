Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $97,675,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $80,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $224.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $262.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

