Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,797,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $638,328,000 after acquiring an additional 173,174 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 31.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,664,000 after acquiring an additional 855,418 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,856,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,693,000 after acquiring an additional 254,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,753,000 after acquiring an additional 104,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $69.94 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.54.

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.83.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,569.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

