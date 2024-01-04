Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,660 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 289.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 37,963 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Equitable by 382.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,572 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Equitable by 4.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 52,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $35,216,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 1.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,984,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,625 shares in the company, valued at $21,152,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,845 shares of company stock worth $2,723,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

Equitable stock opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equitable’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

