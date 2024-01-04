Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Crown by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Crown by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.42.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $663,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $90.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.33. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

