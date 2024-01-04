Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.35 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.46 and a 200-day moving average of $109.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $133.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NBIX

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 20,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $2,496,683.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 20,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $2,496,683.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $264,731.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,305 shares of company stock worth $7,549,749 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.