Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,874 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCPT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,201,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3,063.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,869,000 after buying an additional 796,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,934,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,743,000 after buying an additional 564,173 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $10,213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,636,000 after buying an additional 421,122 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCPT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,534,168.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,534,168.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $107,613.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $57,611. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

FCPT opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.78%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

