Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.78 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Masco by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $64.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $69.66.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

