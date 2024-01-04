Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.04 Million Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 361,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,269 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 1.21. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -307.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

