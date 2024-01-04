Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.35 Million Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after buying an additional 116,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after buying an additional 1,404,564 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,018,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,463,000 after acquiring an additional 124,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,735,000 after acquiring an additional 108,183 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Price Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $63.95 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas acquired 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TRU. Evercore ISI downgraded TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

