Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Graco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Graco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Graco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Graco by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Graco Trading Down 2.6 %

GGG opened at $83.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,001.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,340 over the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

