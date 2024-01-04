Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 21.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter worth $299,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.79.

CCEP stock opened at $65.76 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

