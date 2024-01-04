Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.88.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $228.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $279.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.53.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.76, for a total transaction of $1,354,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.76, for a total value of $1,354,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,605 shares of company stock worth $6,413,305 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

