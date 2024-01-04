Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on IPG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

