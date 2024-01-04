Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $252.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $351.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.