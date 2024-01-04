Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $181.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.05. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.66 and a 1-year high of $198.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $135.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPS Commerce

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at $23,511,797.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at $23,511,797.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,836.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,262 shares of company stock worth $9,013,340 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.