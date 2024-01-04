Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $44.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.87.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 205.51%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.