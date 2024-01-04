Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,766 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,390. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of LSCC opened at $65.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.94.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

