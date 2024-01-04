Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 152,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $215,687,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,543,000 after acquiring an additional 531,875 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,351,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,676 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $2,049,858.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,212,070.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,450,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,353 shares in the company, valued at $32,212,070.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,716,006 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

DraftKings Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

