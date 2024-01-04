Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 194 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $68.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.82. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TWLO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TWLO

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.