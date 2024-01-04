Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $114,084,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 43.7% during the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,270,000 after buying an additional 999,886 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,323,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,550,000 after buying an additional 624,865 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 40.7% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,470,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,794,000 after buying an additional 425,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBRDK. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.59. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $96.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

