Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,477 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in F5 by 3.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in F5 by 6.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in F5 by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in F5 by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,497. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.55.

F5 stock opened at $174.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $180.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.30.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

