Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

