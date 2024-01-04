Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 361,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,595 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

PK stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,377.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

