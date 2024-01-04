Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,056 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $92,189,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,010,254,000 after buying an additional 837,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,243,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $76,947,000 after buying an additional 571,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on STX. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,346 shares of company stock worth $7,882,554 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $80.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day moving average is $69.38. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $51.89 and a 1 year high of $87.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.43%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

