Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 13,288 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,288 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 497.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 10.9% during the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 61,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Trading Down 2.2 %

National Health Investors stock opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $60.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.94.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

NHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

