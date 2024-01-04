Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 15 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,593.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,649.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,672.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.66. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $1,266.21 and a one year high of $2,151.16.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Texas Pacific Land

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.