Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 16,928 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,928 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 289.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.3 %

APLE stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Articles

