Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 213 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Mirova bought a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $74.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.01. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

