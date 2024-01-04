Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 24,638 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,638 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,954,000 after acquiring an additional 538,387 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,836,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2,182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,596,000 after acquiring an additional 335,788 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 257,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 181,777 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ STRL opened at $79.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $560.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.