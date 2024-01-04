Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,695 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $163.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $184.18.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.02%.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.92.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

