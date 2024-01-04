Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 35,748 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,748 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPW. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 329,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,070,000 after buying an additional 45,452,713 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 58,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

