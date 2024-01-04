Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 368 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in APA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in APA by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in APA by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in APA by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 3.31. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $46.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.93.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. APA’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

