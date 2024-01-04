Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,351 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MOS opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

