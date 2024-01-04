Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,438 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Snap-on by 384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at $197,958,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Trading Down 2.0 %

SNA opened at $282.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $226.68 and a 52 week high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

