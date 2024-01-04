Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 516 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in CarMax by 42.0% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 6.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $72.51 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.76 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Insider Activity at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

