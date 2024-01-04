Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,828 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 45.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 125,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $89.36 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.42 and its 200-day moving average is $86.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

