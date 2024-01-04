Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,989 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp increased its position in Stericycle by 6.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stericycle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Stericycle by 54.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 24,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -958.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $56.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $653.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

About Stericycle

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Stories

