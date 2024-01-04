Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,215 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,261,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 870,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 522,286 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 21.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,714,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,627,000 after acquiring an additional 478,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth $20,075,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 43.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 396,586 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.81.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $52.90 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.