Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,823 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $160,623.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,742 shares in the company, valued at $24,941,871.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,580 shares of company stock worth $1,235,427. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

