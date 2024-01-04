Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 7,301 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,684,000 after purchasing an additional 646,679 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1,241.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 375,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,163,000 after purchasing an additional 347,523 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 520,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,046,000 after purchasing an additional 285,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $194.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.51 and its 200-day moving average is $260.61.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $360.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.12.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

