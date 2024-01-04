Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 7,368 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 14.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

