Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,040 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

IRT opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $19.68.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.15%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

