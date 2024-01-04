Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $122,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $388,817.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,794,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,031,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $122,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,879 over the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Trading Down 2.5 %

RBLX opened at $41.90 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.