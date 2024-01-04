Barton Investment Management Sells 760 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Barton Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.9% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $184.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.54. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $199.62.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,788,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $12,351,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,697,609. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,247 shares of company stock worth $48,956,737. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays cut Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

