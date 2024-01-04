Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,643 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.8% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

