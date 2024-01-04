Blue Fin Capital Inc. Purchases 132 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $160.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The company has a market capitalization of $387.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.