Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $29.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bread Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Bread Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Bread Financial stock opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.95. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $762,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,115,810. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $153,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 2,548.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,891,000 after buying an additional 2,567,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $52,807,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,438,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

